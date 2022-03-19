"As an Israeli, I think the German humour could be slightly more relaxed, but as an Englishman I would say it fits very well into the more restrained European type of humour" - Jeremy Issacharoff.

Israel’s ambassador to Germany will be leaving Berlin soon. In his final exclusive interview with ntv.de, Issacharoff talks about the strategic partnership between Israel and Germany, Russia’s war against Ukraine and the possibility of Israel helping to broker a peace deal.

ntv.de: Ambassador Issacharoff, did you ever think that a war in Europe would be possible again?

Jeremy Issacharoff: I don’t think anyone foresaw this type of outbreak of conflict. It was clear that the end of the Cold War did not mark the end of the overall tensions between West and East, between Russia and NATO. But I don’t think anyone felt that it could reach this level of hostility and lead to a much broader operation and ultimately a war against Ukraine.

Are you shocked by what Vladimir Putin is doing to innocent people in Ukraine?

I am very saddened by the pictures that I see. Maternity hospitals being bombed, civilians being killed. I think these pictures become even worse when you can’t be sure if and when the bloodshed ends and what the possibilities are of restoring peace and stability. Obviously, a very deep concern on a human level goes to the people that are being killed and hurt in this war.

Is this a new era of violence?

In my previous job, before becoming ambassador to Germany, I was involved in many discussions with the Russians. We had a very consistent engagement with the Russians on a range of issues. That being said, there is clearly a very profound crisis now between the West of Europe and Russia. I am very saddened that there appears to be a kind of persistent push towards the situation becoming much less stable and more hostile.

Can Israel play a part in negotiating some sort of peace?

As I mentioned, Israel has open channels of communication with Russia, which have been very important over the years because of the situation in Syria amongst other things. Russia has a very significant presence in Syria, which shares a border with Israel. We also have an open relationship with the Ukrainians. If we can try and help to make a very complicated dialog a little bit easier, then it is the sort of thing one should try.

As a result of this conflict, Germany is now spending significantly more on its military. Is that a good decision in your mind?

Clearly, everyone that listened to Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz’s speech in the Bundestag understood that this signified a very fundamental changes arising from this crisis in the areas of defence spending, NATO commitments, sanctions against Russia and energy needs. I think there has been a realisation that Europe needs the capability to defend itself, but also to deter the other side, in order to prevent hostilities spilling over into the NATO area. Interestingly, one of the things this crisis has done is to make NATO 'great again' by bolstering its unity and capability.

Let’s talk about your term as Israel’s ambassador in Berlin. After almost five years here, you will be leaving soon. Before we get to the serious bit, you have to answer an important question: Now that you know Germany, do Germans have a good sense of humour? Do they have a sense of humour at all?

(laughs) As an Israeli I would say that we have a different sense of humour to the Germans. We may be a bit more open, a bit blunter. As someone who once grew up in the United Kingdom, I’d say that probably the English humour is a little more European. It’s more understated, more nuanced. So as an Israeli, I think the German humour could be slightly more relaxed, but as an Englishman I would say it fits very well into the more restrained European type of humour as opposed to the Israeli side or even the American side.

What will you miss most about Germany?

I don’t think I have ever been in any place that has instilled in me so many contrasting emotions at the same time. For example, I was moved to hear about the recent passing of Holocaust survivor Leon Schwarzbaum, I got to know him very well in Germany and had an incredible amount of respect for him. I was so inspired by his strength. Obviously, he spoke about the Holocaust, but you cannot tell the story of the Holocaust without also hearing stories of incredible bravery and determination. It is the combination of sadness and inspiration that has been a major part of my work here. The emotions I felt in Germany, especially when you see where the relationship is at this point and the distance it has travelled from the horrors of the Holocaust, I found most fascinating.

On the brighter side, I will also miss the nature and the lakes in Berlin. I have enjoyed so much the possibilities of walking around here and getting to know beautiful green spaces.

What is your most striking memory of your time here?

One of the many striking memories for me was at the end of January 2020 when President Steinmeier visited Israel for the commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz and gave a very strong and memorable speech in Yad Vashem. President Steinmeier and former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin then travelled to Auschwitz and from there returned together to Berlin. Towards the end of the visit both Presidents stood spontaneously in front of the Brandenburg Gate, which I felt signified the long and challenging road that both countries had travelled since the Holocaust to the present day. A profound tragedy had become a profound friendship.

Has the relationship between Israel and Germany deepened even more over the past years?

Absolutely. This has now very much evolved into a strategic partnership where not only Germany is committed to Israel’s existence and national security. But it is also very much a relationship where Israel is committed to Germany’s security.

I would say that there really is a strong sense of this partnership in the leadership of the two countries and this now needs to trickle further down to both civil societies. One of the ways of doing this will be a dramatic increase in youth exchange, which we must now pursue. In my mind, youth exchange is one of the single most important investment in the future of the German Israeli relationship.

What is the next step in your career?

I want to stay active. I have had an incredibly interesting career as a diplomat, and I think I have been very fortunate. I don’t think I could have picked a more interesting place to end my career. Being ambassador of Israel to Germany is one of the most challenging and sensitive positions that an Israeli diplomat can hold.

I probably won’t end up just doing the gardening at home. (laughs) I would like to think about how one could work on a people-to-people level and on issues that can bring our peoples together in a more practical way. The strengthening of Israel’s relations with Germany could also strengthen the relationship between Europe and the Middle East and the broadening of peace and normalization in the region.

ntv reporter Philipp Sandmann spoke to Jeremy Issacharoff